This top-of-the-line Garmin smartwatch is at its lowest price ever

Despite Cyber Monday being behind us, Amazon still has some incredible deals available, like this $200 discount on the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro, which is at its lowest price ever. (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region.)

The Fenix 6X Pro normally sells for $699.99, but Amazon has slashed the price by 28% to $499.99. This is one of the best multisport smartwatches on the market, and has a 1.4-inch Gorilla Glass display plus 32GB of storage. You won’t be limited by battery life either, as it can last up to 21 days without charging in smartwatch mode and 80 days in battery saver mode.

Along with this come heart rate and pulse ox sensors that’ll give you insights into your fitness activities. There’s also a Dynamic PacePro feature that will help you run smarter over different types of terrain.

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro: $699.99 Garmin Fenix 6X Pro: $699.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - This is a top-of-the-line multisport smartwatch that is currently at its lowest price ever over at Amazon. This is the smartwatch that’ll service all of your fitness needs - it comes with heart rate and pulse ox sensors, and advanced training features like PacePro. Not only that but this smartwatch has a long-lasting battery life; you can go up to 21 days without charging in smartwatch mode.

This smartwatch also includes Garmin Pay – its own form of Apple Pay – a contactless payment solution that will make you breeze through checkout lines. Plus, the Fenix 6X Pro supports music streaming services like Spotify.

More Garmin Fenix 6 deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Garmin Fenix range from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.