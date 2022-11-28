This Sony OLED TV and soundbar deal is a Cyber Monday bundle of joy

Amazon is letting go of a 65-inch Sony A80K OLED TV and HT-A3000 Dolby Atmos soundbar for just $1,889.99 in this Cyber Monday bundle deal (opens in new tab). That’s a 36% savings, and $306 less than what you’d pay if you bought the TV and soundbar separately.

Some of the best Cyber Monday deals we’re seeing this year are for TVs and soundbars and this power bundle featuring Sony’s mid-range A80K OLED TV and HT-A3000 Dolby Atmos soundbar is a match made in AV paradise. The A80K OLED sits on our list of the best 4K TVs , and while we haven’t yet reviewed the HT-A3000, it’s a model that caught our attention at the recent IFA trade show.

Why would you need a soundbar with Sony’s TV? The company makes some of the best TVs for sound , and this set scored high for its audio quality in our Sony A80K review . But TVs can’t deliver the surround and height effects in Dolby Atmos soundtracks (though TV makers regularly claim that they can). That’s why adding an Atmos soundbar to your TV is a must, and this fantastic bundle deal will make that audio investment less of a financial burden.

Today's best Sony A80K and soundbar bundle deal

(opens in new tab) Sony 65-inch A80K OLED and HT-A3000 soundbar: was $2,999.98 now $1,899.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Sony 65-inch A80K series OLED TV is a great deal made even better in this Amazon Cyber Monday bundle. In our review of the A80K (opens in new tab), we praised it for its deep blacks, impressive brightness, and great suite of gaming features. Add in a Sony Dolby Atmos soundbar and you've got an instant home theater. This deal is for Cyber Monday only, so don't miss out!

What can you expect from the Sony A80K OLED? Our review praised its deep blacks, impressive brightness, and good out-of-box color accuracy. It runs on the tried-and-true Google TV platform with Google Assistant and has two HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K 120Hz video, variable refresh rate, and auto low latency mode for gaming. And there’s also an Auto HDR Tone Mapping feature that kicks in specifically when playing games with a PlayStation 5 console.

As for the HT-A3000 Dolby Atmos soundbar part of this bundle deal, it’s a 3.1-channel model with virtual Dolby Atmos processing to deliver the height effects in Atmos soundtracks. Sony does virtual Atmos better than many other soundbar makers, so we expect the performance here will be quite good, especially for the price.

This Sony A80K OLED TV and HT-A3000 soundbar bundle is a limited-time deal, and it expires with the expiration of Cyber Monday. If you’re serious about getting a good price on a great TV and an all-in-one Sony soundbar to go with it, this is a deal you’ll want to jump on.

