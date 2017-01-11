This PC bundle is the easiest way to get going with Oculus Rift VR gaming

So you want to get into VR gaming with the PC – from scratch – but don’t want to pay too much? Then a new offer from CyberPowerPC gets you a VR-capable computer plus Oculus Rift headset for just a tad more than a thousand bucks all-in.

To be precise, the asking price is $1,099.98, which represents a saving of $150 on what this hardware would normally cost, with free shipping from Best Buy.

So what’s the spec on the PC? It’s powered by an AMD FX-4350 quad-core 4.2GHz processor which is backed up with 8GB of system RAM, and on the graphics front there’s an AMD Radeon RX 470 with 4GB of video memory.

For storage you get a 1TB hard disk, and there’s a DVD writer on board, plus in terms of connectivity you get three USB 3.0 and seven USB 2.0 ports.

Pair your PC with only the best gaming keyboard of 2017

ASW magic

This relatively modest spec is powerful enough for Oculus Rift gaming thanks to the company’s introduction of ASW (Asynchronous Spacewarp) tech, which in simple terms uses frame-rate smoothing to be less demanding on the CPU and graphics card.

And of course, as well as the PC you get your Oculus Rift headset. Oh, and also a keyboard and mouse with some red highlights that match the trim and lighting of the PC.

All in all, if you want a simple and direct (non-upgrade) route into VR gaming which isn’t painful on the old wallet, this seems a good option.

Via: Tom’s Hardware