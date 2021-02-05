This massive 70-inch 4K TV is on sale for $588 in last-minute Super Bowl TV deal

If you're looking for a last-minute Super Bowl TV deal before the big game, you're in luck. We've spotted this Vizio 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $588 (was $758) at Walmart. That's a massive $170 discount and an incredible price for a feature-packed big-screen 4K TV.

VIZIO 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $758 $588 at Walmart

Save $170 - Enjoy the big game on this 70-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $588 at Walmart. This Super Bowl TV deal features smart capabilities and delivers bright, bold colors with sharp contrasts thanks to the Dolby Vision HDR and 4K HD resolution.

Watch the game come alive on the screen with bold, bright colors and sharp contrasts thanks to the 4K HD resolution and full array backlighting with Dolby Vision. The Vizio TV also has smart capabilities, so you can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more. You're also getting Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in so you can stream content from your iPhone or Android device directly to your TV.



Most Super Bowl TV deals will end this Sunday, so we recommend taking advantage of this incredible bargain now before it's too late. You can also shop for more TV bargains with our roundup of the best Super Bowl TV deals that are happening now.

