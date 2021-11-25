This fantastic Lego Star Wars Black Friday deal is a must-buy for Skywalker fans

Although not all Black Friday Lego deals are live yet (you'd imagine), one discount has been available for about a week now, and it's almost definitely one of the best Star Wars Lego sales we'll see this year.

That's because it's not a one-set deal, but a Black Friday discount on three sets, which Walmart has bundled together. It's called the Skywalker Adventures Pack, based on some classic moments from the movies, and Walmart has it at $30 off its original asking price.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Lego Star Wars Black Friday deal

Lego Star Wars Skywalker Adventures Pack: $80 Lego Star Wars Skywalker Adventures Pack: $80 $50 at Walmart (save $30)

Walmart is bundling together three different sets at a reduced price: Obi Wan's hut and the Sand Speeder from the original Star Wars, and the Mustafar showdown from Revenge of the Sith. An odd bundle, sure, but it's a pretty good price cut.

The three-set bundle includes two kits from the original Star Wars movie and one for the sixth - sorry, Episode III - all bundled under the name of the 'Skywalker Adventures Pack'.

The $30 discount is pretty good for Black Friday, as we usually only see about 15% to 20% off the price of Lego sets, but this discount is 37% according to TechRadar's complex 'Lego deals Matrix'.

That makes it the third-best Lego Star Wars deal we've seen so far, closely following 40% off the AT-ST Raider from the first season of The Mandalorian (a deal which isn't live anymore) and 40% off the following Knights of Ren Transport ship. We chose to highlight the Skywalkers Adventure Pack because, in the politest way possible, we imagine not many people care about the Knights of Ren set, based on a short scene from one of the less-popular Star Wars movies.

Lego Star Wars Knights of Ren Transport Ship: $70 Lego Star Wars Knights of Ren Transport Ship: $70 $42 at Best Buy (save $28)

You might recognize this build from the Rise of Skywalker movie, and it comes with two Knights of Ren as well as Rey. The ship hovers with two mini-skates under it, and also fires missiles.



More Lego Star Wars deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Lego Star Wars sets from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals