This ChatGPT-powered iPhone assistant can supercharge your next Apple Music playlist

Petey – the app that brings Chat-GPT to your Apple Watch and iPhone – has received a major update that brings GPT-4 and Apple Music support to the program.

The paid AI helper offers iPhone and Apple Watch users a significant upgrade over the Siri assistant that comes preloaded on the best iPhones. Petey – thanks to its ChatGPT support – is generally more flexible and able to help with more tasks than Apple’s more rigid offering. Though the in-development app isn’t perfect – as with any AI it can make mistakes, and some of its functions are limited.

Now, with the launch of Petey 2.1, some of those limitations are starting to be lifted. By connecting Petey to your Apple Music account the AI will be able to create playlists and add songs to your library – allowing it to help you create your next virtual mixtape.

We haven’t had the chance to test out the feature for ourselves yet, but one hiccup you might face is if you’re trying to create a playlist of the latest hits, as GhatGPT’s data – the same information base used by Petey – cuts off around late 2021. So you may find that Petey isn’t the best at recommending tracks released in 2022 or 2023 as its data on them will be very limited.

Case in point, when we asked ChatGPT to recommend “music released in the past month” on April 25, 2023, it pitched the album Montero by Lil Nas X and Lorde’s Solar Power which were released in September 2021 and August 2021 respectively.

They're great music suggestions, but they weren't released in the past month (Image credit: Future)

That said, if you’re okay with missing out on anything published in the past couple of years you should have fun getting Petey to pitch songs based on the genres you love, find music that’s similar to your favorite tracks, or find tunes that follow a theme of your choice – you could ask Petey to create a robot-themed playlist to celebrate its newfound Apple Music powers.

GPT-4 upgrades are here, for a price

The other big improvement that comes in this update is GPT-4 support, allowing Petey to use the most up-to-date version of OpenAI’s GPT large language model framework. According to its creators, GPT-4 is 40% more likely to produce factual responses, and is able to complete tasks more efficiently compared to its predecessor, GPT-3. This should improve Petey’s reliability – though we’d still recommend taking its info with a pinch of salt.

Unfortunately, Petey’s GPT-4 support won’t come for free. You’ll need to subscribe in-app or buy a one-time purchase to unlock full access to GPT functions – or you can use your own GPT API key to unlock the tools if you have one.

As with any work-in-progress app, expect there to be some issues with Petey’s abilities; but if you’ve been wanting to play around with AI chatbots on your iPhone, this looks like a great ChatGPT alternative.