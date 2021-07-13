This 65-inch Vizio OLED gets a massive $400 price cut in epic deal at Best Buy

If you're looking to save on a premium OLED display - then you're in luck. We've just spotted this Vizio 65-inch OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99 (was $1,899.99) at Best Buy. That's a massive $400 discount and the lowest price we've found for the premium big-screen TV.

OLED TV deal

Vizio 65-inch OLED TV: $1,899.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Best Buy has this Vizio OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,499.99, thanks to today's massive $400 discount. That's the best price we've found for the 65-inch Vizio TV, which features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.

View Deal

This 2020 Vizio TV has everything and more than you'd want for your dream TV. Watch movies and TV shows with brilliant colors and stunning contrasts thanks to the OLED Ultra Color Spectrum, which produces over a billion shades of intense color. The Vizio TV also features an IQ Ultra processor, which provides a life-like viewing experience with crisp images and vibrant colors. You're also getting a bezel-less frame and SmartCast, which allows you to stream your favorite apps from the all-new remote or your smartphone.



This Vizio set has been priced at $1,799 for most of the year, which makes today's massive $400 discount a fantastic deal. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the OLED TV at this price, so you should act fast before it's too late.

See more of the best cheap TV deals that are happening now and the cheapest OLED TV deals and prices.



You can also look forward to upcoming offers with our guide to the best Labor Day sales of 2021.