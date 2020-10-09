These fantastic cheap true wireless earbuds have dropped to their lowest price

If you're looking for some cheap true wireless earbuds, the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 are a fantastic choice – and they've dropped to their lowest-ever price in this early Amazon Prime Day deal.

Costing $130 / £120 at launch, Amazon has slashed the price of these wireless earbuds to just $89.95 / £89.95 in the US and UK, representing a huge saving on these excellent buds. (Not in the US / UK? Scroll down for the best Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 prices in your region.)

UK buyers will notice that Amazon has somewhat sneakily increased the original price on its listings – but make no mistake, this is still a fantastic deal to be had. Meanwhile, the US price had previously been reduced to $99.95, with Amazon taking off an additional $10 for Prime Day.

US

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 true wireless earbuds: $99.95 $89.95 at Amazon

With up to 45 hours of battery life, brilliant audio quality, and a near design, the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 are a truly brilliant pair of true wireless earbuds. A $40 saving on the original launch price simply sweetens the deal. View Deal

UK

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 true wireless earbuds: £119.95 £89.95 at Amazon

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy if you're concerned with pure audio fidelity – and with £30 off, they're a bargain. View Deal

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 are a pair of truly outstanding true wireless earbuds, which is why we awarded them a full five stars in our review.

Audiophiles and casual music listeners alike will love the sound quality offered by the Melomania 1, which comes courtesy of 5.8mm graphene diaphragm drivers – these give the buds a dynamism and clarity that belies their small size.

Battery life stands at a class-leading 45 hours, and while you wont find the noise cancelation offered by the Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds or the AirPods Pro, it's a small trade off at this price.

