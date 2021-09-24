These excellent true wireless earbuds are now cheaper than the AirPods Pro

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are among the best wireless earbuds we've ever tested, and they've just returned to their lowest ever price at Amazon.

Costing $299.95 at launch, Amazon has slashed the price of the earbuds to just $199.95, saving you $100 and making them cheaper than one of their biggest rivals, the Apple AirPods Pro. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

Today's best wireless earbuds deal

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: $299 $199 at Amazon

Save $100 - These earbuds boast a stunning sound profile and support for hi-res audio, with noise cancellation baked in too to make your listening experience as great as it can be. With a seven-hour battery life, and this great deal, there's no reason not to grab a pair while you can.View Deal

These true wireless earbuds from Sennheiser are among the best best-sounding true wireless earbuds you can currently buy, and are leagues ahead of the Apple AirPods in terms of sound quality and battery life.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds come with some excellent bonus features too like hi-res audio support and noise cancellation. The design won't be perfect for those with smaller ears, but it's hard to find many other flaws.

With this deal, they're cheaper than the AirPods Pro, but if you're after a truly amazing pair of earbuds, and want to save on them too, this is a great deal you won't want to miss.

Not in the US? No problem, we've got you covered with the best deals we can find for the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds in your region.