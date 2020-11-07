These cheap wireless earbuds for $20 are a must-buy from Walmart's Black Friday sale

Coming in at just $20, which is 33% off the (already super-low) original price, the Jlab Audio Go Air earbuds are a real steal in Walmart’s early Black Friday deals.

If you’re looking for a pair of ‘throw in the bag and forget’ true wireless earbuds, then the Audio Go are something to pick up right now - while they might lack the powerful punch of our best true wireless earbuds, they’re literally a small fraction of the price right now.

JLab Audio Go true wireless earphones: $30 $20 at Walmart

The JLab Audio Go Air true wireless earbuds are a real find for this price, allowing you to truly lose the wires for just $20 - snag them now before they sell out, as you’ll be paying 50% more if you don't act quickly.

We’ve seen these land on the market in 2020 at $30, so to see a price drop already is pretty good - these are either good stocking fillers for the upcoming Christmas gifts, or they’re excellent options for the gym / walking around town / in the commuting bag for when your ‘main’ buds are out of charge.

We did note in our Jlab Go Air earbuds review that these headphones don’t work amazingly well for video, as there were some audio lag issues, so don’t buy them if they're going to be regularly used to watching movies on the go.

But we’re constantly amazed by the quality of true wireless earbuds you can get for under $50 these days, and if you’re someone who works out regularly and often loses their headphones, we’d definitely recommend Jlab as a brand to have as your emergency backup.