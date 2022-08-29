These are the smart home gadgets and appliances we're excited about seeing at IFA 2022

Audio player loading…

TechRadar is headed to Berlin for IFA 2022, which runs from September 2-6. It's one of the biggest tech expos of the year, and alongside global brands like Samsung and LG, who make everything from laptops to TVs as well as devices for the home, smart home and appliance specialists like SharkNinja and Ring will be showing off their wares.

From a Homes point of view, we're expecting exciting new product launches and new category announcements. We're also looking forward to seeing, and getting hands-on with, the latest innovations at the various show-arounds and live product demos.

We're still finalizing our itinerary for event, but we've already pinned down a few key brands that we'll be meeting with. Here's who – and what – we're looking forward to seeing.

Who are we looking forward to seeing at IFA Berlin 2022?

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Arçelik

The global home appliances manufacturer, Arçelik, will be showcasing innovations from across their 12 brands, which include Grundig and Beko. Company CEO Hakan Bulgurlu will give a keynote speech on Friday, the first day of the convention, where he'll focus on the climate crisis and his vision for addressing such challenges.

We're particularly excited to see new water efficiency solutions from Beko, which may drive real change in homes around the world. We're also keen to hear about innovations for small appliances, such as vacuum cleaners, coffee machines, and hairdryers.

(Image credit: Ninja)

SharkNinja

The makers of Ninja blenders and Shark vacuum cleaners are going to be launching a new category and a new product. As fans of the Ninja Foodi Health Grill & Air Fryer and the Shark Bagless Cylinder Pet Vacuum CZ250UKT, we can't wait to see what the next offering from the company might be.

(Image credit: Ring)

Ring

Famous for their video doorbells, such as the Ring Doorbell Pro 2 and Video Doorbell 4, the Ring company is one of the go-to brands for smart home security. It has been some time since the May 2021 Doorbell 4 release, the latest in their current product lineup, so we think there might be a new product launched at the convention.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung

Everyone is familiar with this tech and appliance juggernaut, the makers of many different types of products including phones, TVs, robot vacuum cleaners, and washing machines.

We recently covered the Samsung Bespoke Jet so we're looking forward to (hopefully) hearing more about their home appliance lineup. We suspect any innovation they present will help us live more connected lives.

Anyone else?

We're alsoexcited to meet up with the likes of AEG, Swan and Yale to hear about what they've been working on and their innovative plans for the future. There will be a good mix here of large appliances, such as washing machines, tumble dryers and dishwashers, and small appliances, such as fans, air fryers, and smart home locks.

Prior to IFA 2022, on August 31, the Smart Home League event is scheduled to take place. Also in Berlin, this event will be held on the rooftop terrace in one of the city's hottest neighborhoods. We can't wait to hear from tado°, Yale, Philips Hue, and the CSA.

What are we most looking forward to at IFA?

Aside from getting our hair styled with SharkNinja on Friday, September 1, we're looking forward to seeing the latest innovations. We'd also love to try any new products that might make our lives more convenient.

How long will we be at IFA for?

The event is officially open from September 2-6 but we (our Homes Editor) will be there from August 31-September 3 to attend press events and test as many products as possible.