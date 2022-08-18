There’s never been a better time to try Spotify Premium

Audio player loading…

If you’ve never used Spotify Premium and want to finally try it out then right now you can get a free trial for three months instead of the usual one month (opens in new tab).

The new deal applies to the Spotify Premium Individual plan – which usually costs $10 / £10 / AU$12 per month – saving you extra cash compared to the usual single-month trial. This deal will also give you a bit longer to decide if Spotify Premium really is the best music streaming service for you.

Unfortunately, there are some restrictions on this deal, with the main one being that your account can’t have ever held a Premium subscription before. If it has then you’ll be locked out of this deal, though that doesn’t mean you can’t still save on Spotify.

If you left Spotify Premium before July 15, 2022, you can restart your Individual plan subscription and bag two free months when you pay for your first – saving yourself $20 / £20 / AU$20.

If you want to take advantage of this Spotify offer you’ll want to do it quickly. The deal is only available until September 9, 2022.

What is Spotify Premium?

Spotify Premium comes with several benefits that free subscribers don’t get; you can download music so you can listen to it offline, you have more freedom to listen to the songs you love thanks to unlimited skips, and you can enjoy an ad-free experience.

Plus if you have a compatible smart speaker – like one of the best Sonos speakers – you’ll finally be able to use Spotify Connect to directly stream your tunes to it.

At some point in the future, Spotify Premium should also give you access to Spotify HiFi. Though, despite announcing it over a year ago Spotify’s high-res audio feature has yet to materialize.

If you're not sold on Spotify Premium then you aren't the only one – it reportedly lost roughly 1 million subscribers (opens in new tab) in the UK in Q1 2022. Instead of Spotify, you might want to check out these three streaming services (opens in new tab).