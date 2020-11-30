The weirdest Samsung TV is on sale for Cyber Monday – and it's a pretty great deal

The Samsung Sero TV is on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday – which would make it like a lot of other discounted TVs in this year's sales, if it wasn't such an outlier in the TV market.

You see, this is a rotating TV. You can watch it horizontally, like a 'normal' television display, or twist the screen mechanically so that you can watch vertical social media feeds or videos (yes, it's sort of made for TikTok).

It's a baffling and brilliantly experimental set that we really don't try to push to shoppers very often – after all, who needs a vertical TV other than TikTok influencers? But its latest price drop certainly makes it more tempting, bringing down the cost to just $1,499 in the US after a $500 discount, or £999 in the UK after a £300 discount.

That's a hefty 25% discount on this unusual television, which packs in a 43-inch QLED display as well as impactful 60W 4.2.2 channel speakers. There's a lot working for the Sero, despite its odd concept – and interface problems – and this latest saving makes it certainly worthier of your consideration.

If you're really looking for something different for your next TV, and the many sets in our Cyber Monday TV deals guide simply aren't sparking your imagination, this rotating Samsung Sero TV could be the perfect show-off display that does things a little different. And if you are big on your social media feeds and vertical videos, it may be a good fit for you. Either way, check out our Samsung Sero review for the full low-down on how it works.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Samsung TV deals in your region.)

Today's best Samsung Sero TV deals

Samsung Sero TV 43-inch: $1,999 $1,499 at Best Buy

This rotating Samsung TV is like nothing else on the market. It comes with a QLED display and 60W 4.2.2 channels speakers, so it doesn't slack on specs, but it's real trick is shifting into a vertical position for viewing social media feeds and videos. It's not perfect, but you can be sure none of your friends will have it.View Deal

Samsung Sero TV 43-inch: £1,299 £999 at John Lewis

This rotating Samsung TV is like nothing else on the market. It comes with a QLED display and 60W 4.2.2 channels speakers, so it doesn't slack on specs, but it's real trick is shifting into a vertical position for viewing social media feeds and videos. It's not perfect, but you can be sure none of your friends will have it.View Deal

More Samsung TV deals

Looking for more Samsung TV deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals in the run up to the Black Friday sales period, and we’ve put all the best Cyber Monday 2020 deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.