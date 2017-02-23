The Razer Power Bank smart charger can boost your laptop’s built-in battery

Gaming laptops have notoriously short battery lives thanks to the powerful components they contain, but Razer is hoping to solve that with its new Razer Power Bank smart charge accessory.

This slim and portable charger (which is designed to be small enough to fit in most pockets) packs a huge 12,800 mAh capacity battery, which can be used to top up an ailing laptop (or other device).

When used with the Razer Blade Stealth, the laptop’s battery life is boosted to over 15 hours, according to Razer, with a fast charge feature adding six hours of battery life in under two hours charging time.

Smart power

Razer’s smart charger can identify the type of device that’s plugged in, adjusting the power supplied to the device’s battery accordingly, so you’ll spend less time charging, and more time actually using the device.

The Razer Power Bank smart charger will be compatible with a range of laptops – not just Razer’s own – and can charge via a USB-C connection, or through the two USB-A ports. These can all be used at the same time, allowing you to charge three devices at once, and it also features Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 technology for speedy charging of compatible devices.

The Razer Power Bank smart charger will be available in March 2017 through Razer’s website, and will be available in the United States. Canada, United Kingdom, Germany and France for $149.99 (£144.99). An Australian launch and price has not been disclosed, but we’ll update you when we hear something.