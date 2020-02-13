If you're looking to snag a deal on pair of wireless earbuds, then you're in luck. For a limited time, Best Buy has the top-rated Powerbeats Pro on sale for $199.99. That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've found for the wireless earphones. Best Buy also has the Beats Solo Pro headphones on sale for $249.99.

The Powerbeats Pro deliver a powerful, balanced sound with dynamic range and noise isolation. Built for athletes, the totally wireless earbuds are sweat and water-resistant and feature adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for lightweight, all-day comfort. The headphones provide an impressive 9 hours of battery life, and each earbud has full volume and track controls, so you don't need your device to adjust your music.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the Powerbeats Pro and a fantastic deal for top-of-the-line earbuds. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the headphones on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $249.95 $199.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, the Powerbeats Pro get a $50 price cut at Best Buy. Perfect for workouts, the wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant and provide up to nine hours of battery life.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones: $299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

You can get the best-selling Beats Solo Pro headphones on sale for $249.99 at Best Buy. That's the best price we've found for the wireless headphones that include noise-canceling technology and are available in several different color choices.

