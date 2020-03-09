The Photography Show is postponed until September 2020 – here's what to do next

The Photography Show, which was due to take place at the UK's NEC between 14 - 17 March, has been postponed along with The Video Show until September 2020, due to the recent escalation of the COVID-19 virus in Europe.

With some big new products, including the Canon EOS R5 and Nikon D6, due to make some of their first public appearances at the show, alongside some big talks from the likes of Gavin Free from The Slo Mo Guys YouTube channel, this will be disappointing news for photography fans.

It's particularly unfortunate for those who have bought tickets for the show, but the organisers have said that "tickets can be transferred to the new show date or a refund will be given". If you need a refund, The Ticket Factory will apparently be in touch in due course with more information. You can also keep an eye on the official site for more information.

Commenting on the announcement, Jonny Sullens, Head of Events at Future, said: “To date, we have been following government guidelines regarding the continuation of our event during this unprecedented outbreak of Coronavirus. As the news has been progressing, we have listened to the concerns of all parties. And today we have taken the extremely difficult decision to postpone The Photography Show and The Video Show until later in the year."

He added: “We are incredibly disappointed to take this action so close to the event opening, however the wellbeing of our visitors, exhibitors and staff is of the utmost importance."

Right now, the event is scheduled to take place in September 2020, when "we hope the threat of COVID-19 will have significantly reduced, will allow us to deliver the show everyone deserves,", added Jonny Sullens.

Until then, keep your eyes locked onto TechRadar for our thoughts on all of the latest camera launches – who knows, by September we could have a few more shiny, new models to play with at the rescheduled The Photography Show.