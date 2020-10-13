The Kindle Paperwhite drops down to its lowest price ever for Amazon Prime Day

The highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day sale has arrived and if you're looking for a bargain on its best-selling Kindle e-reader, then you've come to the right place. Prime members can score the Kindle Paperwhite at a record low price of just $79.99 (was $129.99).



If you're looking for something for the kiddos, Amazon also has the Kindle Kids Edition on sale for $74.99 (was $109.99).

The Kindle Paperwhite features a glare-free 6-inch display and twice the storage of the previous generation. The handheld e-reader is also thinner and lighter than previous models and has a battery that will last for weeks on a single charge. Perhaps the coolest feature of the all-new Paperwhite, though, is its IPX8 water resistance protection, so you can enjoy reading your Kindle at the beach, pool, or in the bath, and not worry about it getting wet.



As we've mentioned, this is the best deal we've seen for the e-reader, and $5 less than the all-time low price we saw at last year's Prime Day sale. This is a limited-time offer, and you must be an Amazon Prime member to snag this deal. Not a member? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial here so you can shop this deal and other stellar Prime Day offers.

Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals:

Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can score a $50 price cut on the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite during the Amazon Prime Day sale. That's the lowest price we've seen for the waterproof e-reader which features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.

View Deal

All-new Kindle Kids Edition: $109.99 $74.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the all-new Kindle Kids Edition on sale for $74.99 during its Amazon Prime Day sale. The hand-held e-reader includes a colorful cover and one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, allowing kids to explore popular book titles and series.

View Deal

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.



TechRadar is also scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.