The HTC 11 just got a lot less mysterious

Even though the HTC 11 is probably launching early next year we still know almost nothing about it... until now. Some key details have leaked, which make it sound a lot like the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, or perhaps even the Galaxy S8 Edge.

According to a Weibo leaker, the HTC 11 will have a 5.5-inch 1440 x 2560 curved screen – just like the S7 Edge. The HTC 10 already has a QHD display, but it’s flat and only 5.2 inches, so this would be quite a big change.

The source also claims that the HTC 11 will have a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing one, which is less of a change, as the HTC 10 and many other flagships already have 12MP snappers - though it would be a boost from the 10’s 5MP front-facing camera.

We're not seeing double

Of course, even if the HTC 11 does keep the same megapixel count on its main camera it’s sure to improve it in some ways, though if this rumor is accurate it doesn’t sound like the phone will follow the trend of dual-lens cameras.

And as with any rumor we’d take it with a pinch of salt, though there’s nothing unbelievable about the claims.

Even if it is true that still leaves us with a lot we don’t know about the HTC 11 – most notably the design, which is often one of HTC’s strong points.

But the phone is starting to feel a lot less mysterious, and we’re likely to start hearing far more rumors soon, with a launch likely in the first few months of 2017.