The Grand Tour's next episode is coming in 2021 – but you might have to wait

The Grand Tour Presents' next episode has had an update. The streaming service has confirmed that the next special in the Amazon Prime motoring series – filmed in Scotland in late 2020 – will release later in 2021.

The Grand Tour Presents has managed one feature-length episode per year for the past two years, with the Seamen special releasing in December 2019, and the A Massive Hunt Madagascar special rolling out in December 2020. "Later this year" suggests you might have a little wait on your hands for this one, too.

Here's the Twitter update on The Grand Tour that Amazon just put out:

Let's play the yes, no game.Yes, the next Special will come out later this year.No, we don’t know when.Yes, we went to Scotland.No, there’s no more information currently.Yes, we will update you when we know more.#TheGrandTourFebruary 15, 2021

The Scotland special of the fourth series was filmed mid-pandemic, with the entire cast and crew isolating to make the special happen. The hosts were seen on-set driving classic American cars, giving some suggestion of what the unnamed special's theme will be.

You can stream every episode of The Grand Tour on Amazon Prime Video.

Better late than never

While the wait is no doubt disappointing to fans of hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond and their inventive vehicular antics, the alternative could've been no new episode for a long, long time.

The Scotland special was conceived after plans to make a new special in Russia were put in limbo following the outbreak of Covid-19. Fans will likely agree that it's better the hosts set their sights a little lower in terms of location if it helps them get episodes out faster.