Google Pixel 6 Pro is at its lowest price ever, and it's one of the best phones we've tested

Technically, Amazon Prime Day hasn't kicked off yet, but apparently, Google didn't get this memo - it's reduced its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to some surprising new pricces.

For the Pixel 6 Pro, this is the cheapest we've seen the phone sell for - that's also the case for the standard model in the US, though in the UK it isn't actually at its lowest cost. The Pro sits on our list of the best phones, and the vanilla model did for a for a time too, and you can check out our Google Pixel 6 review and Google Pixel 6 Pro review for an explanation as to why.

We're not sure if we should count these as Amazon Prime Day deals since Google has launched its deals early, but perhaps it's doing that to get ahead of competing deals.

With the Pixel 6a coming out very soon and the Pixel 7 already announced, you might be tempted to wait instead of buying, and that's a fair choice. If you don't need a new mobile urgently, you may as well - but if you urgently need a new phone, these are both good options.

US

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6: $599 $449 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 We've barely seen any decent Pixel 6 discounts so far, so this one is worth paying attention to - especially because its budget alternative, the Pixel 6a, will only launch for $50 more.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro: $899 $699 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 The previous lowest price for the Pixel 6 Pro was only $100 off, so this is literally twice as good a discount on one of the best phones we've tested. Good luck getting this kind of camera quality for another mobile at this price.

UK

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6: £599 £449 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £150 This is quite a low price for Google's middle Pixel, though it did briefly go even lower in price. You're saving 25% of the cost which is good as far as smartphone deals go over Prime Day, and it's only £50 more than the Pixel 6a will launch at.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro: £849 £630 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £219 This is the lowest we've seen the Pixel 6 Pro go for - this is basically a mid-range price, for a phone that sits on our list of the best mobiles. That's not a bad buy, and it could be one of the best deals of Prime Day - even though it started before Amazon's deals did.

We can't say for sure whether the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will stay at these prices for Prime Day, or get even cheaper (or raise in price a bit - we've seen that happen a few times before for early deals).

So it's up to you whether you buy or not, but honestly, we'd be surprised if there was another price drop, given that the Pro is already at a new low.