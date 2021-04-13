The Galaxy S21 gets a massive $700 price cut in epic deal at Samsung

Upgrade and save on Samsung's latest and greatest phone with this incredible deal on the Galaxy S21. You can save up to $700 on the Galaxy S21 when you trade in an eligible device.



If you don't have a trade-in, Samsung is offering $200 in credits towards free accessories with your Galaxy S21 purchase.

Galaxy S21 deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: $799.99 $99.99 at Samsung

Save up to $700 on the Galaxy S21 when you trade in an eligible device. If you don't have a trade-in, you can get $200 in credits to use toward Samsung free accessories. You can sign up through a carrier or select an unlocked device. The Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch display, 128GB of storage, and provides an all-day battery life.

View Deal

Released earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy S21 features a gorgeous 6.2-inch 120Hz OLED display and packs 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and the new Snapdragon 888 processor. The S21 features a triple-lens rear camera array that includes 64MP main, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras, which offers 3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom. The Galaxy S21 also features 8K video recording and an impressive all-day battery life.



This is a fantastic deal if you have an older device to trade in and incredible savings on the Galaxy S21. This is a limited-time offer from Samsung, so we recommend snagging this bargain today before it's too late.

More Samsung Galaxy S21 deals

See more offers with our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals.