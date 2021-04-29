The Galaxy S21 gets $700 slashed off price in fantastic deal from Samsung

We've just spotted an incredible deal on Samsung's latest and greatest phone, the Galaxy S21. For a limited time, Samsung is offering up to $700 in savings on the Galaxy S21 when you trade in an eligible device. This means you could get the Galaxy phone for as low as $99 - an incredible price for a top-notch device.



If you don't have a trade-in, you can get $100 in credits towards free accessories with your Galaxy S21 purchase.

Galaxy S21 deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: $799.99 $99.99 at Samsung

Save up to $700 - Trade-in an eligible device and get the Samsung Galaxy S21 phone for as low as $99.99. You can sign up through a carrier or select an unlocked device, and if you don't have a trade-in, Samsung will give you $100 to use toward accessories with your Galaxy S21 purchase. The Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch display, 128GB of storage, and provides an all-day battery life.

View Deal

Released earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy S21 features a gorgeous 6.2-inch 120Hz OLED display and packs 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and the new Snapdragon 888 processor. The S21 features a triple-lens rear camera array that includes 64MP main, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras, which offers 3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom. The Galaxy S21 also features 8K video recording and an impressive all-day battery life.



This is an incredible deal if you have an older device trade-in and a fantastic price for the Samsung's latest Galaxy phone. This is a limited-time offer from Samsung, so we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

More Samsung Galaxy S21 deals

See more offers with our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals and you can see the best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals.