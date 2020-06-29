The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus is a 'six-hour movie'

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie has compared the upcoming Marvel TV show to a "six or eight-hour movie". Variety, in an interview between Mackie and Daveed Diggs, cites the budget of the show as being $150 million. The length of the series has already been announced as six episodes.

The show, which was filming in Prague until production shut down over the health crisis, was also described as the "first Marvel show or movie that had budget constraints" by Mackie.

"Everybody who had worked on TV before was like, 'I've never worked on a TV show like this,'" the actor says. "The way in which we were shooting, it feels exactly like we were shooting the movie cut up into the show. So instead of a two-hour movie, a six or eight-hour movie."

Mackie also says the show's stunts are on "another level".

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was due to be the big Disney Plus release of this summer, with a tentative August release date set back in February. While Disney hasn't revised that date yet, filming didn't quite finish before the production was put on hold. Co-star Sebastian Stan told THR back in April that 2-3 weeks of filming remained on the series.

It's unclear when filming will be completed on the show.

What is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier about?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the first TV show that's officially set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (past efforts like Agents of SHIELD and Agent Carter were ambiguous, though the latter was made canonical by Jarvis's appearance in Avengers: Endgame).

Little has been officially said about the show. We know it's set after the events in Avengers: Endgame, when Sam Wilson (Mackie) has inherited the shield from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). The show sees Wilson and Bucky Barnes (Stan) teaming up for a "global adventure".

We know the series will feature the Marvel character U.S.Agent, played by Wyatt Russell, and we expect the show will be about the fight for the Captain America mantle in the wake of Steve Rogers' retirement. Expect a rematch between Bucky and Captain America: Civil War's Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), too, who returns for this series.

A first teaser for the show, as well as WandaVision and Loki on Disney Plus, was revealed during the Super Bowl earlier this year.