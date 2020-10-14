The Amazon Prime Day deals your dog would want

Amazon Prime Day deals aren’t just for you, you know? They’re also a great chance to buy your loyal companion something nice – the furry, tail wagging one, that is... not the one who forgets to take the trash out. So on this page, you'll find our picks of the best Prime Day deals for dogs.

In fact, there are plenty of Prime Day deals to be found at Amazon today that your dog would love: from lovely new leashes, to cameras that can dispense treats while you’re away. (You'll need a Prime membership to get access to the very best Amazon Prime Day deals here, but if you don't have Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial instead.)

For once, at TechRadar, we won’t be recommending any - ahem - sub-woof-ers, or the like, here. Nope. Just big Prime Day deals for your dog that you'll both find pretty paw-some. Remember: if you don’t want your pupper to find out what you’re buying them during Prime Day, don’t forget to go into in-Corg-nito mode. Ok, that’s enough dog puns for one article, fur real.

Prime Day deals for dogs

Audoc Heavy Duty Pet Professional Dog Grooming Clippers: $35.99 $26.51 at Amazon

Does your doggie need a makeover? These electric clippers can be used to quickly trim pet hair without snagging or pulling so your fluffy friend gets a smooth cut every time. With four guard combos and five level shifts, you can style your good boy (or girl) however you (or they) see fit. View Deal

TaoTronics Retractable Hands Free Dog Leash with Dual Bungees: $16.99 $14.44 at Amazon

Make walking your sizable pooch a lot more manageable with this clever leash from TaoTronics. Shock absorption will ensure both you and your dog won't suffer when a squirrel jolts into view and you have to abruptly pull on the leash, while the dual handle operation lets you keep a firm grip on your best friend. View Deal

K&H Pet Products Thermo-Snuggly Sleeper Heated Pet Bed Sage: $63.65 $54.10 at Amazon

You don't really deserve a heated bed, but your best boy or girl? Absolutely. This medium sized bed is perfect for pets with joint or pain problems, and heated pillow keeps your pet feeling safe and secure. Removable cushions and heater make washing a breeze, too, in case of any unwanted accidents. View Deal

New World Folding Metal Dog Crate: $38.99 $29.24 at Amazon

After a crate deal? Well, Amazon is selling a bunch of different sized crates for your dog to safely reside. The crates include a leak-proof plastic pan, and a year's manufacturer's warranty. The crate assembles easily and without tools, and folds flat for convenient storage. View Deal

BRIONAC UV Black Light Flashlight: $20.99 $16.79 at Amazon

If you're dog has a habit of tinkling where they shouldn't, this UV Black Light might be helpful. Able to locate urine, it's a great tool to discover any areas your dog might be marking without you knowing. It'll also stop you from staying at most motels. View Deal

Furbo Full HD Dog camera: $249 $139.99 at Amazon

The Furbo Dog Camera is now 46% off, and is going for just under $140. You get a good image feed to your smartphone, and the ability to talk to your dog, or listen to it bark all day. There's a treat dispenser too, so you can reward your pet or randomly feed them if you're bored. At this price, this camera is a great deal.View Deal

Every dog deserves their day, so why not make Prime Day an event which you can both share with these great Prime Day deals for dogs. After all, it's not like you don't get unconditional love from your pooch 365 days a week – though sometimes a bit of bargaining with a treat or two might be necessary.

