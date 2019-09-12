The Apple Watch Series 3 is down to its lowest price ever at Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 5 was unveiled this week at the Apple Event, and that means retailers are slashing the price on older models. Walmart has just dropped the price of the Apple Watch 3 with GPS and Cellular down to $229. That's a $150 discount and the lowest price we've found for the best-selling smartwatch. If you're not interested in a cellular plan, Amazon has the GPS-only Apple Watch 3 on sale for $199.



The Apple Watch 3 is a health and fitness-focused smartwatch that also keeps you connected. The Series 3 watch helps you achieve your goals by tracking popular workouts like running, yoga and cycling and calories burned. The smartwatch also offers heart rate monitoring and will notify you when an unusually high or low heart rate is detected. The waterproof watch features GPS technology and offers up to 18 hours of battery life. The Apple Watch also includes the ability to make calls, send messages, and receive notifications.



This specific deal is for the Apple Watch 3 with GPS and Cellular and comes in a silver aluminum case with a white sport band. The cellular plan allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch, even your iPhone is far away.

If you're not interested in a cellular plan with your smartwatch, you can get the GPS-only Apple Watch 3 on sale at Amazon for $199.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm $279 $199 at Amazon

Get the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale at Amazon for $199. The waterproof smartwatch features GPS technology and offers heart rate monitoring and comes in space gray aluminum case with a black sport band.

