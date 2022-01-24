The Apple Watch 7 crashes to record-low price in rare deal at Amazon

While finding deals on the Apple Watch 7 isn't a rare occurrence, Amazon typically only discounts the smartwatch with a Red, Blue, or Green sport band. If you've been looking to find the Apple Watch 7 with a Black sport band on sale, Amazon has just dropped the Series 7 smartwatch down to $349 (was $399). That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've seen for Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch.



The 2021 Apple Watch 7 was released in October of last year and includes a 70% brighter Always-On display, faster charging, and 20% more screen area, making it easier to use and read. The design also got a refresh with softer and more rounded edges and new sizes of 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch 7 still includes all the nifty features of the Series 6 smartwatch, such as blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and activity tracking.



The Apple Watch 7 with a Black sport band has been difficult to find in stock since its release, which is why today's deal is so rare - the smartwatch is not only ready to ship, but the Series 7 is also on sale for a record-low price of $349.

Apple Watch 7 deal

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $349 at Amazon

Save $50 - Amazon now has the Apple Watch 7 on sale for $349. The smartwatch has a 20% larger screen than the Apple Watch 6, plus more tracking and color options, and faster charging. This is the lowest price we've seen for this particular model (the midnight black sports band) and the smartwatch is currently in stock and ready to ship.

More Apple Watch deals

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best cheap Apple Watch deals and sales, and you can see the best Apple Watch 7 prices and deals that are happening right now.



You can also see upcoming bargains with our Presidents' Day sales roundup.