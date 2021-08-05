The Apple Watch 6 just dropped to its lowest sale price ever at Amazon

If you're on the hunt for an Apple Watch deal to start off the new school year, then you're in luck. We've just spotted the Apple Watch 6 on sale for $329.99 when you apply the additional $16.22 savings at checkout. That's a total savings of $69 and the lowest price we've seen for the 40mm smartwatch.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399.99 $329.99 at Amazon

Save $69 - Amazon has the Apple Watch 6 on sale for a record-low price of $329.99 when you apply the additional $16.22 savings at checkout. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. Please note, this deal applies to the White Sport Band model.

The feature-rich Apple Watch 6 tracks activity, workouts, and calories and includes a sleep app that helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The Series 6 also comes with new health features such as blood oxygen monitoring and an ECG app that alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected. The waterproof smartwatch still keeps you connected with the ability to take calls and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



While we've seen lower prices on the Navy and Product Red sport band models, this is the best deal seen for the White version and we've only spotted this record-low price once before. The additional savings is a limited-time offer from Amazon, so we'd snag this deal now before it's too late.

