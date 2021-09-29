The Apple Watch 6 gets a rare $50 price cut in rare deal at Amazon

While deals on the Apple Watch 6 aren't rare, discounts on a coveted Black Sport Band version are, and we've just spotted the smartwatch in stock and on sale at Amazon. Right now, you can get the 44mm Apple Watch 6 on sale for $379 (was $429). That's a $50 discount and just $9 more than the record-low price.

Save $50 - Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale for $379 - only $9 more than the record-low price. The 44mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This deal applies to the Black Sport Band version and, as of right now, the Series 6 is in stock and ready to ship.

The feature-rich Apple Watch 6 tracks activity, workouts, and calories and includes a sleep app that helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The Series 6 also comes with new health features such as blood oxygen monitoring and an ECG app that alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected. The waterproof smartwatch still keeps you connected with the ability to take calls and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



The 40mm Apple Watch 6 with Black Sports Band has been out of stock for months, so if you're intent on picking up that color, we recommend taking advantage of today's rare deal while you can.

