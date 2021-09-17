The Apple Watch 6 gets a massive $80 price cut ahead of Apple Watch 7 launch

Amazon is offering a massive price cut on the best-selling Apple Watch 6 just ahead of the highly anticipated launch of the Apple Watch 7. Right now, you can get the Series 6 smartwatch on sale for $349 (was $399). That's a massive $50 discount and the best deal you can find for the 40mm smartwatch.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349 at Amazon

Save $50 - Just ahead of the Apple Watch 7 launch - Amazon has the best-selling Apple Watch 6 on sale for $349. That's the best deal you can find right now and only $25 more than the record-low price. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. Please note, this deal applies to the Navy model, and the smartwatch is currently in stock and ready to ship.

The feature-rich Apple Watch 6 tracks activity, workouts, and calories and includes a sleep app that helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The Series 6 also comes with new health features such as blood oxygen monitoring and an ECG app that alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected. The waterproof smartwatch still keeps you connected with the ability to take calls and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

