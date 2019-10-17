The Apple Watch 5 gets a price cut at Walmart ahead of Black Friday

The Walmart Black Friday sale is just around the corner and the retail giant is giving us a sneak peek with a rare discount on the all-new Apple Watch. For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch 5 on sale for $384. That's a $15 discount and the lowest price we've found for the GPS-only model smartwatch. If you're interested in a cellular plan, Walmart also has the Apple Watch 5 with LTE connectivity on sale for $484.



The Apple Watch 5 was just released this past September with new features and an upgraded design. The biggest change to the smartwatch is the Always-On Retina display, which allows you to easily read the time, messages, and other important notifications. The latest Apple Watch also received new health benefits, which include activity trends, cycle tracking, and an updated ECG app. The Apple Watch 5 includes a new Map app and compass and additional safety features that allow you to make emergency calls. The waterproof smartwatch tracks steps, workouts, and calories burned and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.



While the discount on the Series 5 smartwatch might seem small, it's extremely rare for a newly released Apple Watch to already be on sale. The older Apple Watch 4 is currently on sale for $395, which makes the $384 price tag on the Apple Watch 5 even more appealing.

Apple Watch 5 deals:

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm $399 $384 at Walmart

You can get the all-new Apple Watch 5 on sale at Walmart for $384. The smartwatch is available in a black, white or pink sport band and includes GPS technology and an ECG app that continuously monitors your heart rate.

Apple Watch 5 GPS + Cellular, 40mm $499 $484 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch Series 5 with cellular on sale for $484. The 40mm smartwatch includes GPS technology and LTE connectivity which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away. The Series 5 smartwatch is available in a black, white or pink sport band.

