The Apple Mac Mini M1 is already $100 off ahead of the Memorial Day sales

Even though the annual Memorial Day sales are just around the corner, it seems you don't have to wait to bag some excellent Apple Mac Mini M1 deals at Amazon.

The 512GB model, for example, is just $799 today after a combination of a $30 upfront discount plus an additional $70 off at checkout - an absolute bargain for such a powerful little machine.

Now, it's worth noting this isn't the cheapest Apple Mac Mini M1 deal we've ever seen overall - that particular record is held by the baseline 256GB variant which just so happened to be $600 last week at Amazon. However, this is the cheapest price yet on the expanded 512GB variant - a model we've got no hesitation in recommending since 256GB doesn't go very far and these machines don't have many ports for external drives.

And, considering how powerful the new M1 chip is in these, you're still getting some wild bang-for-the-buck performance here. For design work especially these great little machines are perfect, although they're equally at home in any number of casual applications too.

Apple Mac Mini M1 deals at Amazon

Apple Mac Mini M1 (512GB): $899 $799 at Amazon

Save $30 upfront and another $70 at checkout to bag yourself the latest Apple Mac Mini M1 in its 512GB configuration for the cheapest price yet at Amazon this week. If you're looking for a fantastically powerful little machine that will fit on any desk, comes with the latest iOS updates, and will absolutely blaze through any number of design, work, or casual applications, then the Apple Mac Mini M1 is a great choice.View Deal

