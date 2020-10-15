The Apple AirPods Pro hit lowest price ever in post-Prime Day sale

While this year's Prime Day sale might be over, Amazon is still discounting the Apple AirPods Pro down to a record low price of just $199.99. That's a $50 discount and the best deal we've seen for wireless earbuds.



If you're looking for a slightly lower price tag, Amazon has the 2019 AirPods with Charging Case on sale for $124.99, and you can snag the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case on sale for $149.98.

The 2019 AirPods Pro feature Apple's H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the AirPods Pro and a fantastic deal to snag before the madness of Black Friday officially begins.

Apple AirPods deals:

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $199 at Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for an all-time low price of $199. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $124.99 at Amazon

You can score a $34 price cut on the Apple AirPods with charging case on Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $149.98 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $150. That's a $49 discount for the wireless earbuds that can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a lightning connector.

