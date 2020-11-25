AirPods Pro reach record low of $169 in Black Friday deal - surely, this can't last?

Update: Surprisingly, this deal is still available, but we predict it will go fast, so you'll need to grab this epic Black Friday AirPods deal before it's too late.



One of the best Black Friday deals we've seen, starting tonight, Walmart has best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for a record-low price of $169 (was $249). That's a massive $80 discount and $25 less than the past record low price set by Amazon. You'll have to act fast though, we predict this epic Black Friday deal will go fast.

Black Friday AirPods deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $169 at Walmart

You can snag the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for a record-low price of $169 at the Walmart Black Friday sale. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

More Black Friday AirPods deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $119 at Amazon

Save $40 - You can get the Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $119 at Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $149.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Black Friday sale has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $160. That's a $49 discount for the wireless earbuds that can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a lightning connector.

The 2019 AirPods Pro feature Apple's H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



As we mentioned above, this is the best Black Friday AirPods deal we've seen and a fantastic price for Apple's top-of-the-line wireless earbuds. We predict this Walmart Black Friday deal will go fast, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

You can also shop for more offers with the best AirPod Pro prices and deals.



