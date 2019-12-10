The Apple AirPods are on sale and back in stock at Amazon

If you're looking to snag a deal on the latest model Apple AirPods, then you're in luck. Amazon has the Apple AirPods with Charging Case back in stock and on sale for $144. That's a $15 discount and the best price we've found for the wireless earbuds. Amazon also has the Apple AirPods with a Wireless Charging Case on sale for $169 and Best Buy has the Apple AirPods with Charging Case on sale for $145.



The 2019 AirPods feature Apple's new H1 chip, which provides improved connectivity and seamless pairing. Just pull the earbuds out of the case, and they're ready to use with any Apple device. The H1 chip also offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The earbuds come with a charging case that provides 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.



Because of their popularity, it's been difficult to find the Apple AirPods in-stock during the holiday season. Amazon not only has both earbuds in-stock currently, but they're also on sale, so you'll need to act fast before this deal is gone.

Apple AirPod deals:

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: $159 $144 at Amazon

Amazon has the latest model Apple AirPods on sale for $144. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $169 at Amazon

Get the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $169 at Amazon. That's a $30 discount for the wireless earbuds that can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a lightning connector.

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: $159 $145 at Best Buy

Best Buy also has the latest model Apple AirPods on sale for $145. The wireless earbuds deliver crystal-clear sound and feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice.

