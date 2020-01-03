The Apple AirPods are on sale and back in stock at Walmart

Because of their popularity over the holidays, Apple's AirPods have been difficult to find in-stock. Lucky for you, Walmart not only has the AirPods available, but they're also currently on sale.

You can get the Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $139. That's a $20 discount and the best price we've found for the wireless earbuds. Walmart also has the AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $169 and Amazon has the all-new AirPods Pro on sale for $234.98.

The 2019 AirPods feature Apple's new H1 chip, which provides improved connectivity and seamless pairing. Just pull the earbuds out of the case, and they're ready to use with any Apple device. The H1 chip also offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The earbuds come with a charging case that provides 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.



While the $20 discount might not seem like much, discounts on the Apple AirPods are extremely rare, and this is the best price we've found for the wireless earbuds. We don't know how long Walmart will have the AirPods in-stock, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Apple AirPod deals:

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: $159 $139 at Walmart

Get the latest model Apple AirPods on sale for $139 at Walmart. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $169 at Walmart

Walmart has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $169. That's a $30 discount for the wireless earbuds that can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a lightning connector.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $234.98 at Amazon

The brand new Apple AirPods Pro get a $14 price cut at Amazon. The earbuds feature active noise-cancellation technology and come with a wireless charging case. The earbuds are temporarily out of stock, but you can still order them at this price, and Amazon will email you with an estimated delivery date.

