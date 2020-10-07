The all-new Apple Watch 6 gets a rare price cut ahead of Amazon Prime Day sale

If you're looking to snag a discount on the all-new Apple Watch 6, then you're in luck. Just ahead of the highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day sale, the retailer has a rare $15 discount on the Series 6 smartwatch, which brings the price down to $384.99.



Just released last month, the Apple Watch 6 tracks activity, workouts, and calories and now features a sleep app, which helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The smartwatch also has new health features such as a blood oxygen monitor and an ECG app that alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected. The waterproof watch also helps you stay connected with the ability to take calls and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

While the $15 price cut might not seem like much, this is the first discount we've seen since the Apple Watch 6 was released, and the best deal we've found for the all-new Apple Watch. We don't expect the price to go much lower during Amazon Prime Day, so you should take advantage of this offer now before it's too late.

Pre-Prime Day Apple Watch deal:

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS: $399 $384.99 at Amazon

You can score a rare $15 price cut on the all-new Apple Watch 6 at Amazon. The Series 6 smartwatch features blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app and is available in the new Product Red, Navy, Pink, Black or White sport band.



View Deal

Today's best Apple Watch 6 deals New Apple Watch Series 6... Amazon Prime $399 View Deal New Apple Watch Series 6... Amazon Prime $414.99 View Deal New Apple Watch Series 6... Amazon Prime $429 View Deal New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS... Amazon Prime $499 View Deal Show More Deals

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best Cheap Apple Watch prices and sales that are happening now.



TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.