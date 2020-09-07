The 5 best Labor Day tech deals you won't want to miss today

This year's Labor Day Sales are reaching fever pitch right now with countless retailers, promotions, deals and bundles constantly vying for your attention and hard-earned cash. If you're looking to for a simple, cut-down list of the best tech deals available right now then you've come to the right place - we've got our carefully selected top picks right here.

Over on our main Labor Day sales page we've found hundreds of discounts worth checking out but there are a few choice tech deals especially that have caught our attention today. Tech buying advice is what TechRadar does best so we've put together this little feature to highlight what we think is the best laptop deal, best TV deal and a few other tech-related must-haves you won't want to miss in today's Labor Day sales.

You'll also find a couple of other popular categories here, including gaming laptop deals, smart home and headphones but remember - most of these Labor Day tech deals are expiring tonight, so act quickly if you want to bag yourself one of our top picks.

Our favorite Labor Day tech deals today

1. The best Labor Day laptop deal

Dell XPS 13 (2019): $1,249 $1,049.99 at Dell

A whole $200 discount firmly places this upgraded 2019 Dell XPS 13 on our radar today. Inside is a 10th gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD - absolutely stunning specs. Sure, it's quite pricey but consider this - it's much cheaper than what you'd normally pay for such a premium machine with top specs, plus it'll last you for a few good years down the line, making it a worthwhile investment.

View Deal

2. The best Labor Day TV deal

Samsung 58-inch Q60T Series 4K UHD TV with HDR: $899.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's $100 saving on brand new 2020 Samsung Q60T Series is our pick for the best TV deal available right now. While there are bigger savings on cheaper TV's right now, these stunning QLED 4K TV's feature some of the most sought-after tech in the business and still manage to come in at a fairly budget-friendly price to boot.

View Deal

3. The best Labor Day headphones deal

Sony WHCH710N wireless noise-canceling headphones: $199.99 $98 at Amazon

Why are we so fond of this $100 discount on a pair of Sony WHCH710N? Well, it proves you don't have to break the bank to enjoy Sony's industry-leading active noise-cancellation tech. Not only are these great mid-tier headphones packing that sought-after ANC, but they'll also go for 35-hours on a single charge - more than most of their competitors, especially at this price point.

View Deal

4. The best Labor Day smart home deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3: $289.98 $149.99 + free Echo Show 5 at Amazon

This Ring Video Doorbell plus free Echo Show 5 bundle at Amazon is a great kick start to any smart home setup. Not only are you getting yourself the newest Ring Video Doorbell 3 here, which is capable of 1080p HD video and sports newly upgraded motion detection, but you're also getting a really cool little smart display, one that will literally be useful in any homeroom. Together they're a great package - enabling you to answer your door from your smart screen, phone or tablet, plus you're saving $139 in total.

View Deal

5. The best Labor Day gaming laptop deal

Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop: $1,099.99 $949.99 at Best Buy

There are other cheaper gaming laptops on sale right now, but for $150 less than the usual price we think this Lenovo Legion 5 hits all the right spots today. Inside you're getting an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a GTX 1660Ti - really well-rounded specs for the money and it's also got a 144Hz refresh rate display - a nice bonus that some manufacturers forgo on cheap gaming laptops.

View Deal

...And one great bonus tech deal

Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Kick Scooter: $589 $399.99 at Amazon

We love a good electric scooter here at TechRadar, so we couldn't resist mentioning this neat bonus deal. A $189 discount on a Segway Ninebot brings that normally prohibitive price on an electric scooter right down to affordable levels. It's an excellent scooter as well, featuring a 300W motor that will give you up to 15mph and 15 miles of travel on a single charge.

View Deal

More Labor Day sales