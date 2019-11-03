Texans vs Jaguars live stream: how to watch NFL London Games 2019 from anywhere

NFL has occupied the UK for the last month and today sees the last of the 2019 NFL London Games. The final game of the series sees the Houston Texans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at the famous Wembley Stadium. If you’re in the UK, you’ll even be able to watch this game live as it airs for free on BBC Two. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Texans vs Jaguars live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars - when and where? The Houston Texans will go up against the Jacksonville Jaguars today at the historic Wembley Stadium in London, as part of this year’s NFL London Games. Kick-off time is set for 2.30pm local time, so that’s 10.30am ET, 7.30am PT or 12.30am AEST.

The Jaguars began this season with back-to-back losses against the Chiefs and the Texans. They also lost to the Panthers and the Saints during weeks 5 and 6. However, Jacksonville has had some success against the Titans, the Broncos, the Bengals and the Jets bringing their win to loss ratio to 4-4 going into today’s game. The Jaguars will likely look to settle the score with their AFC South rivals during the final match-up in the 2019 NFL London Games.

The Texans meanwhile are going into today’s game 5-3 after losing to the Saints in week 1, the Panthers in week 4 and the Colts in week 7. However, the team will have its work cut out for it now that its star player JJ Watt is out for the rest of the season from a torn pectoral. During last Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders, Watt left in the second quarter and was taken to the hospital for an MRI. Will the Texans be able to maintain their second place position in the AFC South without Watt or could the Jaguars take home a win in London and move up from third place?

Whether you’re a Texans fan in Houston, a Jaguars fan in Jacksonville or just want to tune in to see the stunning conclusion of the 2019 NFL London Games, we’ll show you how to live stream the Texans vs Jaguars from anywhere in the world so you don’t miss a single touchdown.

See our guide to discover how to stream every single NFL game live

Watch the Texans vs Jaguars game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream Texans vs Jaguars online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the undisputed champ. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Texans vs Jaguars in the US

If you live in the US and are a cable subscriber, you can watch this game on television as it airs on the NFL Network (NFLN). For those who would prefer to stream the game online, you can also access NFLN on its website but you will need to sign in using your account details from your cable provider. You can also watch the NFLN online through Sling TV or FuboTV. While the standard FuboTV package includes the NFL Network, you’ll need to upgrade to Playstation Vue’s Core package to access it. With Sling TV, the service’s Sling Blue package includes NFLN but Sling Orange does not. Not interested in paying for a premium cable package to watch the NFL this season? Don’t worry as there are now a variety of different streaming services, all at different price points, to help you watch this game. To make things easier for you, we’ve listed a few of our favorite NFL streaming options below.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to stream Texans vs Jaguars live in the UK for free

If you happen to be a die-hard American football fan looking to follow your favorite NFL team all the way to the Super Bowl this year, then NFL’s International Game Pass should be your first choice as it allows you to watch every single regular season game for £143.99, or just 50p per game! That said, American football fans in the UK will be able to watch the Texans vs Jaguars live for free on BBC Two and the network will begin its coverage of today’s game at 2pm GMT. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for FREE

While TSN will show a number of NFL games on television every week this season, unfortunately the network will not be showing today’s Texans vs Jaguars game in London. Lucky for you, the streaming service DAZN will be showing today’s game and its coverage will begin at 8.30am ET / 6.30am PT. It costs just $20 per month or $150 per year but there is a FREE TRIAL available if you want to check it out to watch today’s NFL game in London. With DAZN you can watch the Texans vs Jaguars online, on mobile and on your favorite streaming devices as the service supports Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4.

Live stream Texans vs Jaguars in Australia for FREE