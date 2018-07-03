Sweden vs Switzerland live stream: how to watch today's World Cup match online

Live stream Sweden vs Switzerland - when and where Switzerland and Sweden will go up against each other on Tuesday, July 3rd at Saint-Petersburg Stadium. The stadium was designed by Japanese architect Kisho Kurosawa who envisioned a spaceship landing on the shores of the Gulf of Finland! The match is set to kick-off at 5pm local time (3pm BST, 10am ET, 7am PT, midnight AEST) today. For fans in Sweden and Switzerland, that's 4pm.

Sweden and Switzerland will meet on the pitch today to face off in the Russia 2018 round of 16 with both teams fighting to earn an unexpected place in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup. And getting a free live stream of the match is really easy.

Group F winner Sweden made it to the top of a difficult group that featured Mexico and Germany. Despite their loss to Germany in the last minute, they recorded two wins including that impressive 3-0 thrashing of an in-form Mexico.

Switzerland managed to finish Group E unbeaten after a win against Serbia and draws against Brazil and Costa Rica. The team is looking to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1954.

If you’re a football fan in Switzerland, Sweden or anywhere else in the world, we’ll show you exactly how to live stream World Cup 2018 for free so that you don’t miss any of the action at this year’s tournament.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Sweden vs Switzerland live in the UK

If you live in the UK and have a television, you can watch Sweden Switzerland live on BBC . The network’s coverage of the game will begin at 3pm BST and if you prefer to watch the match on your mobile device or on your computer, you can do so with the BBC iPlayer which is even streaming matches live in 4k resolution with high dynamic range color (HDR) though it will be on a first-come, first-served basis. If you live outside the UK and still want to watch today's match for free, don’t worry as you can still catch the game with a VPN. Simply head over to ExpressVPN , sign up (bearing in mind its 30 day money back guarantee), download its software and go to TVPlayer.com to watch Switzerland vs Sweden from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Switzerland vs Sweden: US live stream

Football fans in the US can watch the World Cup on Fox Sport as the network is the official broadcaster in the US. The Sweden vs Switzerland match will begin at 10am ET or at 7am PT and will be shown on Fox. If you’re on the go, you can also watch all of Fox’s coverage via its Fox Sports Go app on either Android or iOS. Cord cutters without a cable subscription don’t have to miss out on the action either, as they can watch the World Cup on streaming services such as Sling or fuboTV . If you’d rather watch the match for free, you could also use a VPN to change your location and watch another country’s broadcast online by following the directions above.

How to watch Sweden vs Switzerland: Canada live stream

If you live in Canada and want to watch the World Cup, CTV is the best option to catch all of the matches as the network is the official broadcaster of the event in Canada. CTV will show the Switzerland vs Sweden match on Tuesday, July 3 and its coverage will begin at 9am ET. You can also watch the match on your mobile devices using the CTV Go app . Logging into another country’s broadcast with a VPN is also a great way to catch the game if you don’t have a cable subscription and we’ll walk you through the whole process in the instructions above.

How to watch Sweden vs Switzerland: Australia live stream

While Optus Sport may be the official Australian broadcaster of the 2018 World Cup, technical issues with the network’s World Cup coverage have led to a new agreement with SBS . SBS will now simulcast the rest of the World Cup and the network will show the Switzerland vs Sweden game at midnight tonight AEST. You can also watch the match for free outside the country with a VPN by following the instructions above.

How to watch Switzerland vs Sweden: New Zealand live stream

Sky Sports has won the rights to show all of the World Cup matches in New Zealand and unlike in the UK, you’ll have to be a cable subscriber to watch. Sky Sports will show the Sweden vs Switzerland game at 1:30am NZST in the early hours of Wednesday, July 3rd You can also catch the game on your mobile devices with the Sky Go app . As is the case in other countries without a free option to watch the World Cup, you could always tune into another country’s broadcast by using a VPN .

