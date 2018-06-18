Sweden vs South Korea live stream: how to watch today's World Cup match online

Live stream Sweden vs South Korea - when and where Sweden and South Korea will go up against one another on Monday, June 18 at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium located at the junction of the Volga and Oka rivers. The stadium overlooks the Kremlin and its 11,000 ton metalwork roof makes it appear massive in the distance. The Sweden vs South Korea match will take place at 1pm BST (8am ET, 5am PT, 10pm AEST) on Monday, June 18. Fans in Sweden can watch the game at 2pm and South Korean fans can tune in at 9pm.

Sweden and South Korea are scheduled to meet on the pitch on Monday, June 18 to see which team can make it to the top of Group F.

This will be Sweden’s first World Cup appearance in 12 years as they failed to qualify in 2010 and 2014. The team will be missing its retired star forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic and coach Janne Andersson will have to do his best to bring the remaining players together without him.

South Korea will be trying to outdo its incredible fourth place finish at its own 2002 World Cup and all eyes will be on Tottenham Hotspur’s forward, Heung-Min Son who has shown he is able to find the back of the net during difficult and testing scenarios.

If you live in Sweden, South Korea or anywhere else in the world, we’ll show you how to live stream World Cup 2018 for free. Keep reading to find out exactly how to watch Sweden vs South Korea on your television, streaming devices or even on mobile from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Sweden vs South Korea live in the UK

If you live in the UK and have a television, you can watch Sweden vs South Korea live on ITV . The network’s coverage of the game will begin at 1pm BST and if you prefer to watch the match on your mobile device you can do so with the ITV Hub app . If you're outside the country but still want to tune into the UK coverage, then using a VPN is the best way. Then jump on TVPlayer.com to watch at your will.

How to watch South Korea vs Sweden: US live stream

Football fans in the US can watch the World Cup on Fox Sport as the network is the official broadcaster in the US. The Sweden vs South Korea match will begin at 8:00am ET or at 5:00am PT and will be shown on Fox. If you’re on the go, you can also watch all of Fox’s coverage via its Fox Sports Go app on either Android or iOS. Cord cutters without a cable subscription don’t have to miss out on the action either, as they can watch the World Cup on streaming services such as Sling or fuboTV . If you’d rather watch the match for free, you could also use a VPN to change your location and watch another country’s broadcast online.

How to watch Sweden vs South Korea: Canada live stream

If you live in Canada and want to watch the World Cup, CTV is the best option to catch all of the matches as the network is the official broadcaster of the event in Canada. CTV will show the Sweden vs South Korea match on Monday, June 18 and its coverage will begin at 7:00am ET on Monday. You can also watch the match on your mobile devices using the CTV Go app . Logging into another country’s broadcast with a VPN is also a great way to catch the game if you don’t have a cable subscription and we’ll walk you through the whole process in the instructions above.

How to watch South Korea vs Sweden: Australia live stream

Unfortunately for football fans in Australia, a cable subscription will be necessary to watch the World Cup on Optus Sport which is the official Australian broadcaster. The network will show the Sweden vs South Korea match at 6:30am AEST on Monday, June 18. If you’re not a cable subscriber and want to watch the games for free, you can do so with a VPN . Simply connect to a VPN and change your IP address to one in the UK and you can tune into its coverage for free (full instructions above).

How to watch Sweden vs South Korea: New Zealand live stream

Sky Sports has won the rights to show all of the World Cup matches in New Zealand and unlike in the UK, you’ll have to be a cable subscriber to watch. Sky Sports will show the Sweden vs South Korea game at 11:30pm NZST on Monday, June 18. You can also catch the game on your mobile devices with the Sky Go app . As is the case in other countries without a free option to watch the World Cup, you could always tune into another country’s broadcast by using a VPN .

Exclusive World Cup competition with VyprVPN

Win a PlayStation 4 + FIFA 18 with VyprVPN

If you've decided that a VPN is the best way to catch your chosen World Cup live stream but can't quite choose between the hundreds of providers out there, then our exclusive competition may sway you. VyprVPN has clearly got a case of football fever and is giving away a PS4 Slim (1TB) with a copy of FIFA 18 to one lucky winner. You won't find this competition anywhere else on the web - it's strictly exclusive to TechRadar readers - and if you don't take the top prize, five runners up will receive a free year of Vypr VPN instead. All you need to do is head to the competition page, complete the entry form and you'll be in the prize draw (full terms and conditions can be found on the competition page). It's an open goal!

Where else can I watch the World Cup using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch every 2018 World Cup fixture from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes all the competing countries and anywhere else on Earth you might be: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!