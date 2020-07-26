Swansea vs Brentford live stream: how to watch the Championship playoffs from anywhere

Thomas Frank's Brentford will need to put the heartache of missing out on automatic Premier League promotion aside today as they face a Swans side that have made the Championship playoffs against the odds. Read on as we explain how to watch a Swansea vs Brentford live stream of this Championship playoffs semi-final match - catch all the action from the 1st leg today with the help of our guide.

Swansea vs Brentford live stream Today's semi-final 1st leg is scheduled for a 6.30pm BST kick-off at Liberty Stadium in Swansea. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football at 6pm - and those without Sky can easily watch with a great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass. Kick-off is 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT for those in America.

The Bees slumped to two successive defeats in the final two games of the 2019/20 Championship season, condemning them to a third place finish and the tension of the playoffs.

Hosts Swansea, meanwhile, will enter the match on a high after somehow managing to sneak into sixth place and earn the league's final playoff spot. Their 4-1 final day win over Reading, combined with Nottingham Forest capitulating 4-1 to Stoke, brought about the necessary points and goal differential swing to give the Swans a shot at Premier League football next season.

Don't miss a second of the action - read on as we explain how to watch Swansea City vs Brentford online today and get a reliable Championship playoffs live stream from anywhere in the world.

More sport: how to watch an F1 live stream

How to watch Swansea City vs Brentford from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local EFL Championship coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Swansea vs Brentford live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how to get started.

Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free and get 3 months FREE

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months FREE when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming sport like today's Swansea vs Brentford Championship playoffs match.View Deal

How to watch Swansea vs Brentford: live stream the Championship playoffs in the UK

Today's EFL Championship play-off 1st leg clash will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky - and more specifically, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Coverage from the Liberty Stadium begins at 6pm BST ahead of a 6.30pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Swansea City vs Brentford online or on TV right now. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and can be had for as little as £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is WAY better value as it covers you for the rest of the Championship playoffs as well as getting you live coverage of F1 racing, Test cricket, PGA Tour golf, NBA basketball, rugby, and loads more. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual Swansea vs Brentford live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

How to watch Swansea City vs Brentford: FREE live stream details for the US

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show the Championship playoffs in the US, and matches are available with either English or Spanish language commentary. This match particular match is on ESPN+, the network's online-only streaming service, which is priced from only $4.99 per month. Kick-off in the US is at 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT.

FREE Swansea City vs Brentford live stream: how to watch today's game online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the EFL Championship playoffs in Canada. This means the network will be exclusively broadcasting both legs of Swansea City vs Brentford in the country, with Sunday's first leg set to kick-off at 1.30pm ET / 10.30am MT (PT). Better still, there's a 1-month free trial that will allow you to watch all five games of Championship playoffs action without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to watch Swansea vs Brentford and live stream the Championship playoffs in Australia

For football fans Down Under, beIN Sports has the exclusive rights to show the EFL Championship playoffs, including this game between Swansea City and Brentford. Kick-off in Australia is at 3.30am on Monday morning, with beIN Sports 2 the channel to head to. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't, though, as you can also subscribe to beIN on a streaming-only basis via beIN Sports Connect. It costs just AU$19.99 per month and there's a FREE 2-week trial on offer. That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its packages and for just an extra $5 a month also gets you coverage of all the sport shown by ESPN in Australia. A Kayo Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay way less. There's a FREE14-day Kayo Sports trial on offer, so you can check it out for yourself without committing a penny, and its app works across PCs, Macs, smartphones, tablets, select smart TVs and more. Remember, too, that if you subscribe to an Australian streaming service but find yourself away from the continent for the Championship playoffs you can still tune in just like you would at home - just grab a VPN as per our guide above.