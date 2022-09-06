Surfshark's back-to-school VPN deal gets full marks

The summer is sadly over and students around the world are getting ready to go back behind their desks... and screens. And, with schools getting ever-more digital, students' privacy has never been more at risk.

This is why one of the best VPN services around right now, Surfshark, is offering a time-limited VPN deal to ensure that students can stay protected during their online studies with ease.

Already the best cheap VPN provider on the market, Surfshark is now even better value. For those opting for a 2-year-plan, it throws 3 months FREE on top. This lowers the price to less than £50/$60 for a 27 month-long subscription, working out at just $2.21 per month (opens in new tab).

The offer is set to end in mid-September, so if you're in need of a powerful VPN, you still have some time to take advantage of this exclusive bargain. More info below.

(opens in new tab) Surfshark | 27 months | $11.95 $2.21 per month (opens in new tab)

Rated as best-value VPN and third-best provider overall, Surfshark's ability is beyond its bargain price – and an extra 3 months free is the cherry on top. For less than $60 all-in you'll get 2 years and 3 months of excellent VPN cover, alongside plenty of features and great live chat support.

VPN deals: what you can do with a VPN

As mentioned before, a virtual private network is a versatile bit of software. There are a huge amount of VPN uses you can benefit from.

Developed as a way to secure your online privacy, VPNs are the perfect tool for those looking to browse the internet securely. By encrypting your data in transit, you will be able to carry on your usual activities anonymously.

VPN services can also help you access blocked websites and apps that your school network put in place. Similarly, it can provide you a more secure online banking and shopping experience (especially on public Wi-Fi), while even getting around broadband bandwidth throttling and bagging cheaper flights on comparison sites too.

For the same reasons, virtual private networks are also growing in popularity among those looking to bypass geo-restrictions that streaming platforms apply to their content.

Do you want to stream international streaming sites from the comfort of your sofa or keep up with your favorite Netflix shows when you're on holiday abroad? A reliable Netflix VPN is the software you want to be able to do so. It spoofs your IP address so your device gets tricked into thinking it's in a different location. All the top services like Surfshark boast a wide array of speedy international servers to choose from.