Star Trek: Discovery season 2 trailer brings a smile to Spock’s face

Everyone’s favorite Vulcan is back – just younger and bearded.

Following on the success of the 15-episode adventure that was the first season of Star Trek: Discovery, CBS All Access has released a new trailer that puts Spock (Ethan Peck) in the thick of it in the next set of episodes.

It also reunites him with his adopted sister Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) to save the universe from a growing threat that could be a “defining moment for multiple civilizations, millions of lives”.

It will be their actions, Spock adds, that will determine the future of the galaxy – and they’d have to save it to set the stage for the crew of the original Star Trek series ten years on.

The other side of the looking glass

The new threat that the crew of the Discovery must face in the upcoming season seems to emanate from seven unusual red bursts that, according to Captain Pike (Anson Mount) signals “the arrival of a being we call the Red Angel”. This is substantiated by Spock’s visions of an apocalypse.

These mysterious signals also bring back Captain Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), who is now part of a covert organization called United Federation of Planets (aka Section 31), which sends her to investigate further.

The trailer also gives us a glimpse at a very different, more emotionally fluid side of Spock. We see him yell at his sister when he accuses her of assuming “every burden is yours” and he smiles when the crew is “riding into danger”.

Despite the danger the galaxy faces, the crew of Discovery will “be bold, be brave [and] be courageous” and go where no Trekkie has gone before.

Our readers in the US can watch the official trailer below.

If, however, the video is blocked in your region, you can visit the Rotten Tomatoes TV channel on YouTube and watch it there.

Star Trek: Discovery season 2 premiers on January 17, 2019 on CBS All Access in the US, while Netflix has the streaming rights in other regions.

[Main image courtesy of CBS All Access]