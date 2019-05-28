Spotify's Android app gets a sleep timer so you can drift off to music

Spotify has finally introduced a sleep timer for its Android app, which will allow you to drift off to music without your songs playing throughout the whole night – and draining your precious battery.

First spotted by users on Reddit (via Trusted Reviews), you can now set "5, 10, 15, 30, 45, and 60-minute time limits for music to automatically shut off".

If you decide you want to sleep in silence after all, tapping the overflow menu in the app lets you stop the music at the end of the track you're listening to. The timer also displays a countdown, which lets you know how long you have before the music stops.

How to enable Spotify's sleep timer

To get your hands on the new feature, you'll need to update the Spotify app via the Google Play Store.

Once you've done this, the option to use the sleep timer will appear in the overflow menu within the Spotify app.

If you're an iPhone user, you can use the built-in timer in iOS to get the same effect. To access it, open the Clock app on your iPhone, and select Timer in the bottom right corner of your screen.

Set the amount of time you'd like your music to play and then press the arrow next to When Timer Ends. This will bring up a list of tones that you can choose to play at the end of you timer – scroll past these until you find Stop Playing.

Selecting this option will ensure media from compatible apps like Spotify will automatically stop playing when the timer ends, letting you fall asleep to music without your tracks playing all night long.

