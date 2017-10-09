Soon you'll be able to buy Redmi phones at Big Bazaar

While popular Chinese OEMs like Moto and Xiaomi are slowly foraying into offline space, the retailers are leaving no chances to give a hand to sell their products through their respective channels. Brands like OnePlus and Xiaomi entered in India focusing on online sales, and have being doing pretty well on their dedicated platforms, but as the demand and growth multiplies, these brands are taking the offline route to reach more customers.

Most of us know that Xiaomi already has a steady presence in offline market now, which has seen considerable growth in recent past. Doubling up on the same, the China based OEM has partnered with major retail chain Big Bazaar to sell Redmi 4 and Redmi Note 4. Xiaomi could increase the number of models on sale through Big Bazaar depending on the supply in future. Apart from Big Bazaar, Xiaomi already sells its phones via multiple offline chains like Sangeetha Mobiles, LOT, Big C, Univercell and more along with its own Mi Home stores across country.

Announcing the partnership, Big Bazaar on its official Twitter handle tweeted-

Wait no more! Xiaomi is coming soon to your nearest Big Bazaar, so get ready to have your very own Redmi 4 & Redmi Note 4! @XiaomiIndia pic.twitter.com/DrzXh9eaY3October 7, 2017

If we go back to July 17, Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President Xiaomi tweeted a picture of his meeting with Mr. Kishore Biyani, Founder and Group CEO of Future Group that owns Big Bazaar as well. This was a subtle hint at what’s coming, and now after almost three months the news is out.

Had the privilege of meeting Mr Kishore Biyani, founder and group CEO of Future Group @BigBazaar. Great to meet the legend in person 😇 pic.twitter.com/LON2zewQ85July 17, 2017

With record-breaking sales figures, it makes sense for Xiaomi to expose its best-selling Redmi Note 4 to a broader market. This in fact is the best time for Xiaomi to charge on its offline reach. The company was in headlines when it announced that it has shipped over 10 million smartphone in September globally, and over 25 million phones in India in 3 years. These collaboration with key offline retailers will surely stage up the growth of a steady brand like Xiaomi.