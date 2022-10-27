Sony's most comfortable wireless earbuds can now help to save the planet too

By Hamish Hector
published

But it's only a drop in the ocean

Sony's Earth Blue LinkBuds S earbuds exploding with plastic in front of a background of water dispenser bottle
(Image credit: Sony)
Audio player loading…

Sony has unveiled a new Earth Blue color option for its most comfortable pair of wireless earbuds, the LinkBuds S. The finish is a beautiful blue marbled effect, which has been created using a material produced from recycled water dispensers, helping to further boost the LinkBuds S eco-friendly credentials.

The company has also pledged that $2 from every Sony LinkBuds S sale in Europe and Japan – not just the Earth Blue model – will be donated to US nonprofit Conservation International to support its ocean conservancy work.

This new pledge comes after Sony had already announced that all of its LinkBuds S models and their charging cases are made from a material that combines recycled plastic car parts with stone – a material that itself is apparently recyclable. Every version of the LinkBuds S is also shipped in unbleached, unprinted, and plastic-free packaging.

So even if you aren’t a fan of the new Earth Blue design, you know that whichever model you pick up will be more eco-friendly than many of the other best wireless earbuds out there.

Analysis: a drop in the ocean 

While we are always pleased to see tech brands doing their bit for the environment, this latest effort by Sony is – almost literally – a drop in the ocean.

According to Conservation International and Sony statistics, each $2 will help the charity to protect roughly 58,824 square meters of our seas – that's equivalent to the area covered by around 47 Olympic-sized swimming pools, so according to our calculations Sony would need to sell around 6.2 billion pairs of its LinkBuds S to cover the entire ocean surface area of the planet.

Still, it's a laudable effort – so what about the LinkBuds S themselves?

A close up of the Earth Blue LinkBuds S wither their blue marbled design

(Image credit: Sony)

In our four-star review, we commended the earbuds for their light and comfortable design – we could happily wear them for hours on end – and their six-hour battery life (nine with active-noise cancellation turned off) is respectable, if a tad shorter than we’d like. 

Audio-wise we were impressed too. The enjoyable and unthreatening sound was full of detail and featured a well-balanced sound stage, though Sony’s buds could have been a bit more assertive; if you like to feel pumped up by bassy tunes then these might not be the best pick for you, and audiophiles may instead prefer a pair of the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds.

But if they are for you, as well as owning a great pair of earbuds you'll also have the satisfaction of knowing that you're doing your bit to help save the planet, and specifically your own little piece of ocean.

Hamish Hector
Hamish Hector
Staff Writer, News

Hamish is a Staff Writer for TechRadar and you’ll see his name appearing on articles across nearly every topic on the site from smart home deals to speaker reviews to graphics card news and everything in between. He uses his broad range of knowledge to help explain the latest gadgets and if they’re a must-buy or a fad fueled by hype. Though his specialty is writing about everything going on in the world of virtual reality and augmented reality.

See more Audio news