Sony WH-1000XM4 deals return to $278 this weekend

We've only seen a handful of Sony WH-1000XM4 deals gracing the shelves over the last few months, however Walmart has just launched a new wave of limited time offers on the best headphones of the year. A $70 saving gives us a price of $278 (was $349.99), a return to the cost that we tend to see whenever these rare discounts do land. However, you're also picking up a free pair of Sony WI-SP500 in-ear headphones with this offer as well, an extra $30 worth of value.

We have, however, seen these cups briefly drop down to $248 at Newegg, which means you're not getting the best price we've ever witnessed on Sony's flagship. However, that sub-$250 price has only ever been spotted once, and only ran for a single weekend. Since then, retailers have been stuck firm at this $278 position and considering you're only spending $30 more than the record low, and grabbing a price we rarely see in itself, it might not be worth holding out for any more discounts on this one.

Sony WH-1000XM4 deals such as this rarely stick around too long. Walmart currently has the best value, considering the free wireless earbuds the retailer is also throwing in. However, you'll also find this price on the headphones alone at Amazon, Best Buy and Newegg if stock does start running low.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Sony WH-1000XM4 deals in your region.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones| Sony WI-SP500 earbuds: $349.99 $278 at Walmart

Save $70 - You're saving $70 on the price of the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones here, but also getting an additional $30 worth of value in the free Sony WI-SP500 wireless earbuds as well. That makes Walmart the place to be for Sony WH-1000XM4 deals this weekend, though if stock is running low or you're looking for a different color you'll also find this price available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg (without the buds included).

View Deal

More Sony WH-1000XM4 deals

We're rounding up plenty more noise cancelling headphone deals. However, if you're looking to save even more you might find lower prices with previous generation Sony WH-1000XM3 deals. We're also showing you all the latest Bose headphone sales if you're looking to check out the competition as well.