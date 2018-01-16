Sony unveils limited edition PS4 Pro consoles that will launch next week

Have some holiday gift cards still burning a hole in your pocket? Have we got some good news for you: Sony is releasing two special edition PS4 Pro consoles at the end of the month.

One of the new consoles is the limited edition Monster Hunter: World PS4 Pro that comes with a red DualShock 4 controller and matching 1TB console, a Blu-ray and a voucher code for the following digital content: Dynamic Custom Theme, Origin Armor set, Fair Wind Charm. The system, which also includes the game, will be available on January 26 exclusively at GameStop for $449.99.

If you’re not much of a Monster Hunter fan but still dig stylish consoles, Sony and GameStop have also teamed up to distribute the Glacier White version of the PS4 Pro for $399.99 . It’s the same 1TB console that came bundled with Destiny 2 back around the holidays, but now it’s available outside of the package. The Glacier White PS4 Pro will be available starting on January 22 exclusively at GameStop before heading to EB Games in Canada ($499 CAD).

If either of these consoles catch your eye, you're going to have to be quick if you want to nab one of your own. According to a post on the PlayStation Blog describing the consoles, the Monster Hunter World PS4 will only be available in "limited quantities" and asks that you "check with your local GameStop for availability" if you're interested in picking one up.

On the hunt for a PS4 Pro

In case you missed the boat on the PS4 Pro when it first launched, the Pro basically offers upscaled graphics in addition to HDR support for some games. Games generally look better on the more powerful console, as HDR support adds more detailed color and contrast.

The system launched last around November of 2016, and it’s the most powerful Sony system on the market - although, it plays second fiddle to the Xbox One X, a console that’s capable of playing some games in native 4K.

If you’re looking to remain within the borders of PlayStation Nation, though, you can’t go wrong with Sony’s spectacular upscaler.