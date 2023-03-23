Sony teaser hints at imminent full-frame camera treat for YouTubers

Sony is gearing up for its first big camera launch of the year – and its teaser invite for the announcement suggests we'll soon see a powerful new full-frame camera for YouTubers.

The launch will take place on March 29 at 8am PT / 3pm BST, which is 1am AEST for those in Australia, and Sony is promising "the ultimate content creation experience".

So what can we expect? The style of the teaser poster (opens in new tab) matches previous ones we've seen for previous ZV-series cameras, like the Sony ZV-1F and Sony ZV-E10. Combine that with the artfully backlit microphone windshield, and we're almost certainly looking at a new model in that video-focused series.

Beyond that, the teaser doesn't give much else away. But the size of the windshield above the camera's silhouette suggests it's either going to be an APS-C or full-frame camera – and the latest rumors are pointing towards the latter.

The usually reliable Sony Alpha Rumors (opens in new tab) is speculating that the camera will be called the Sony ZV-E1, and will be based on one of the world's best video cameras, the Sony A7S III. If so, that would mean a full-frame sensor and some powerful video features, like uncropped 4K/60p and 4K/120p video (if it matches the A7S III).

That would make the new camera similar to the Sony A7C, a tiny full-frame camera that's great for travel shooters. But, as we noted in our Sony A7C review, that camera also has limited video specs, topping out at 8-bit 4K video at up to 30fps.

In theory, that's the gap Sony's new vlogging camera could fill – and if its price tag is significantly lower than the launch price of the A7S III ($3,499 / £3,800 / AU$5,999), it could well become a popular choice among video creators.

Analysis: Sony's focus returns to video

Like Sony's upcoming new camera, the Sony ZV-E10 (above) is designed for vloggers thanks to its size and autofocus powers (Image credit: Sony)

This new teaser may disappoint hobbyist stills photographers, given that recent rumors suggested that Sony was finally about to launch a photo-focused APS-C camera after a three-year gap.

But that model is still likely on the way, with rumors predicting a launch in the middle of this year. A video-focused camera instead confirms Sony's commitment to dominating the market for YouTubers who need a compact workhorse that raises their production values above their growing competition.

Full-frame cameras are ideal for anyone looking to shoot videos or photos with a shallow depth of field, while maintaining image quality in low light. And Sony cameras are particularly renowned for their autofocus powers, which helps solo shooters to keep themselves in focus without the need for an extra person behind the camera.

Interestingly, Sony Alpha Rumors says that the rumored ZV-E1 could have "lots of new AI features", which suggests that its autofocus could take another leap forward. So if you're a one-person video team who's looking to upgrade their camera setup, it should be well worth tuning into the launch livestream on March 29.

If the new camera lives up to Sony's hype, and the latest rumors, we could be looking at a new challenger for the top spot in our guide to the best YouTube cameras.