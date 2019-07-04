Sony A7 II is just £750 after cashback in this sweet pre-Prime Day deal

Looking for an Amazon Prime Day deal on a Sony camera? Well, you're a little early, but we've something you might be interested in ahead of the big event.

Sony's A7 and Cyber-shot cameras are some of the most popular models among enthusiast and professionals, but many models are on the pricey side. But thanks to a current cashback promotion on many Sony products, you can nab one for less right now – much less.

The Sony A7 II, for example, has an RRP of £1,699 / $1,699 for its body alone and has been retailing in the low four-figure range for some time, but right now you can grab it for just £750 after claiming £300 cashback.

Need it with a lens? No problem: a bundle with the 28-70mm can be had for just £839 after cashback. Not too bad considering its RRP of £1,979 / $2,000 RRP.

So, you pay either £1,050 for the body or £1,139 for the lens kit today and claim £300 back from Sony. Not in the UK? Scroll down to see today's best Sony A7 II deals where you are.

The Sony A7 II was released back in 2014, and while it's been updated by the A7 III since then, Sony has kept it in its Alpha stable.

Its age has meant it's become something of a full-frame bargain over the last few years, and one of the cheapest full-frame cameras around, but this cashback deal makes it even more accessible.

Alongside the 24MP full-frame sensor and 5-axis stabilization, you get Wi-Fi and NFC, a 2.36million dot EVF and a tilting LCD screen. The body also makes use of magnesium alloy in its build for solidity, while 5fps burst shooting allows you to capture action, with the camera's hybrid phase- and contrast-detect AF system keeping track.